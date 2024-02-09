Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Amid Delay, Nawaz Wins 14 Seats, Imran Khan's Independents Close Second

Pakistan Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disclosed initial results of the 2024 Pakistan General elections in the early hours of Friday, 9 February.
Numbers started trickling in more than 17 hours after polling stations closed. Voting was held on Thursday amid sporadic violence, a nationwide internet blackout, and allegations of ballot-tampering.
The Pakistan general elections are a tri-contest between Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and imprisoned Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Out of the 336-strong National Assembly, 226 of them are filled by elected candidates while the remaining 70 seats are reserved. Among the reserved seats, 60 are designated for women and 10 for non-Muslims that are allocated based on each party's representation in the Assembly.
A police officer stands guard as workers prepare ballot boxes and other materials before dispatching them to polling stations for the upcoming 8 February general elections in Peshawar, Pakistan.
(Photo: PTI)
Pakistan's 128 million registered voters cast their ballots to pick 266 representatives on forming the 16th Parliament in a first-past-the-post system.
They have also voted to elect the legislatures of the country’s four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Securing a simple majority requires a minimum of 133 seats, but it's speculated by many analysts that the election outcome might not yield a decisive winner
Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former PM who recently returned from a self-imposed exile, is considered to be a favourite in the 12th general elections of the country.
PTI leader and former PM Imran Khan is in jail along with other party leaders who have been arrested. Many PTI candidates have also been declared independents or had their nomination papers rejected.
The Pakistan general elections comes at a time when the country is facing a deteriorating security situation, an economic meltdown, skyrocketing inflation, and a tense internal political situation.
Numbers as of 11:30 am
According to Pakistan's Election Commission website as of 11:30 am, the PMLN is in the lead with 14 seats, followed closely by independent candidates, some of whom are affiliated with the PTI, who have secured 12 seats. Meanwhile, the PPP holds the third position with nine seats.
Latest Wins As Leads Continue to Pour in
According to Dawn, these are the lastest representative to win the polls:
Rana Mubashir Iqbal, representing PML-N, has won the NA-124 Lahore (VIII) seat with 55,387 votes.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain, affiliated with PML-Q, has emerged victorious in NA-64 Gujrat III, securing 105,205 votes.
Qaisara Elahi, an independent candidate backed by PTI and wife of Pervez Elahi, attained the second position with 80,946 votes in NA-64 Gujrat III.
Muhammad Atif, supported by PTI, has won the NA-22 Mardan II seat with 114,748 votes.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain, representing PML-Q, clinched victory in PP-32 Gujrat-VI with 55,615 votes.
What's the Delay in Results Being Announced?
ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal attributed the delay in results being declared to an "internet issue."
The Candidates: Nawaz Sharif
Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to his homeland in October 2023, ending a four-year self-exile in London after the nation’s Supreme Court reversed its six-year-old verdict disqualifying politicians found not to be "honest and righteous."
Sharif’s final term in office was marred by tumultuous events commencing with a then-Opposition-led blockade of Islamabad and his eventual disqualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017. This verdict followed extensive hearings prompted by the "Panama Papers" revelations relating to alleged corruption during his preceding two tenures.
The former prime minister was convicted in absentia while he was in London tending to his ailing wife, Geo News reported. He was also slapped with a seven-year imprisonment and a PKR 1.5 billion fine on Sharif in the Al-Azizia sugar mills case.