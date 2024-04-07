Image of 'Naga Scouts' Falsely Shared as One of Manipuri Kukis From 1919

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: We found out that this claim is false.
This image shows a Naga guerilla organization from Assam and dates back to 1940–1946.
It was clicked in Dima Hasao District, Assam and is shared by Pitt Rivers Museum Photograph and Manuscript Collections.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search, we came across the same image shared on the website of the University of Oxford's Pitt Rivers Museum.
This image was a part of an exhibition called 'Intrepid Women: Fieldwork in Action, 1910–1957' which highlighted the work of six notable female anthropologists who made significant collections during the first half of the 20th century.
One of them was Ursula Graham Bower who visited Manipur and Naga Hills.
The viral image carried the caption which stated that it shows 'V Force' Naga scouts, nicknamed 'Bower Force', a guerrilla organisation who defended against the Japanese invasion of India in 1940-1946.
It also stated that this image was from Dima Hasao District, Assam.
Conclusion: Clearly, an unrelated image is being shared to claim that it shows Kukis with weapons during the Anglo-Kuki war.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)