Google, FB Aim to Comply With IT Rules. Why Is WhatsApp Hesitant?

The debate on 'Right to Privacy' and 'Right to Freedom of Expression and Speech' has reared its head in the courtroom again, as WhatsApp filed a petition challenging the new IT rules, stating it could dilute its ‘end-to-end encryption’ protection to users.

WhatsApp moved court after the deadline for enforcement of the new IT rules ended on Tuesday, 25 May.

Responding to WhatsApp's lawsuit, the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement on Wednesday, 26 May, said that the government respects the 'Right to Privacy' and has no intention to violate it.

Meanwhile, tech giants Google and Facebook said they aim to comply with the digital rules.