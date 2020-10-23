Old, Unrelated Images Used to Show Unrest in Pakistan’s Karachi

Several images are being shared on social media with a claim that they show ‘a civil war like situation in Pakistan’s Karachi’. However, we found that the images being shared are not only old but some of them are not even from Karachi.

However, it has been reported that a controversy has broken out in Pakistan after an Inspector General of Police (IGP) was allegedly forced into ordering the arrest of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, the husband of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for chanting slogans at the tomb of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.