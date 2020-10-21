Sindh Police Rise in Defiance Against ‘Abduction’ of Chief in Pak

The leave applications submitted by Sindh Police officers to IGP Mahar said that it had become hard for them to "discharge duties in a professional manner" due to the stress caused by Safdar's arrest.

"The recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt (R) Safdar in which the police high command has not only been ridiculed and mishandled, but all ranks of Sindh Police have been demoralised and shocked. In such stressful situation, it is quite difficult for me to discharge my duty in a professional manner," the letters read.

After the sudden leave requests from senior police officers from across the Sindh province, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reassured the government's support to the Sindh Police at every stage.

Later, IGP Mahar decided to defer his own leave and ordered his officers to set aside their leave applications for 10 days.

In a tweet, the Sindh police said the decision was taken "in the larger national interest" and pending the conclusion of the inquiry into how the arrest of PML(N) leader Safdar unfolded.