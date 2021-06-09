Old Pics of Man Hit By a Bullet Linked to Israel-Palestine Tension

A set of images have gone viral on social media, claiming to show a Palestinian man being shot at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, adding that he survived since the bullet couldn’t penetrate his head.

This comes in the backdrop of Israeli security forces entering the mosque in May that left more than 300 Palestinians wounded, as Israeli police fired rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.

While the images have not been tampered with and the Iraqi man seen in the images, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al-Rawi, indeed survived a bullet shot, the incident could be traced back to 2014.