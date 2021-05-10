Israeli Forces ‘Crack Down’ on Palestinians Amid Eviction Dispute
The United States expressed serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes.
Several nations have condemned the violence that has erupted over the past few days in East Jerusalem, especially the crackdown on worshippers by the Israeli forces in the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday.
Tensions have been on the rise throughout the holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger against potential forced evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah.
The dispute which was to be heard by Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday, 10 May, has been deferred. Meanwhile, the tensions has been playing out on the streets over the past few weeks, and has gotten violent in the last few days.
Over 200 demonstrators were injured over the weekend in clashes with the Israeli Police in Sheikh Jarrah and at the Al-Aqsa mosque which has long served as a crisis point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel had captured East Jerusalem from Jordanian forces in a 1967 war and later annexed it. Under Israeli law, Jews who can prove pre-1948 title can claim back their Jerusalem properties. However, the same does not stand for Palestinians.
WHAT HAPPENED OVER THE WEEKEND?
On the last Friday of Ramadan in East Jerusalem, 7 May, as clashes erupted between the protesters and the Israeli Police outside the Al-Aqsa mosque, the police stormed into the main prayer hall of the mosque throwing shock grenades and firing rubber bullets inside.
Abdel Fattah Sqaffe, a 71-year-old resident of Sheikh Jarrah whose 14-member household is among the six facing eviction, was quoted as saying, “I think if this continues, if they continue to try to occupy us, it can spark war in all of Israel, both sides of the Green Line, and all of the region,” The Washington Post reported.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Police’s suppression on protesters outside the Old City of Jerusalem, led to at least 90 wounded Palestinians on Saturday. Another 200 Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli forces had broken into the Al-Aqsa mosque.
Though the clashes on Sunday were less intense, further escalation is likely to rise as Israel marks Monday, 10 May, as Jerusalem Day, with right-wing Israeli nationalists set to march, sing and wave flags in Palestinian neighbourhoods. Citing the same, the Supreme Court hearing was postponed.
INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION
Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville, demanded on Friday that Israel halt actions that “leads to a risk of forcible transfer”, which he said, “may amount to war crimes”.
Condemning the crackdown in East Jerusalem, Prime minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that Palestinians have the right to stay in Sheikh Jarrah.
He was quoted as saying, “Iraq denounces all the crimes against the Palestinian people and the prevention of the Muslim community to access their holy sites,” Al Jazeera reported. He added, “The Palestinian neighbourhoods that historically belong to them, should be protected and defended.”
Pope Francis, expressed his concern over the violence and invited all “to find shared solutions so that the multi-religious and multicultural identity of the Holy City is respected”.
“I pray that it will be a place of encounter and not of clashes, a place of prayer and peace. Violence only generates violence. Enough of the clashes,” Francis was quoted as saying.
Jordan, which has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, said Israel should respect worshippers and international law safeguarding Arab rights.
UNITED STATES EXPRESSES ‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed “serious concerns” about the violence in Jerusalem in a phone call on Sunday with Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.
The White House readout a statement saying, “Mr Sullivan also reiterated the United States’ serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.”
However, the White House added, “They agreed that the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned.”
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed “solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.”
In a statement, the US Council of Muslim Organisations (USCMO) denounced the night-time attack and desecration of Al-Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces and the firing of stun grenades at worshippers offering Ramadan prayers.
The organisation also urged US President Joe Biden and Congress to halt its financial support for Israeli government and institutions in their “clear crimes against humanity”.
29 PALESTINIAN CHILDREN INJURED
The UNICEF said that at least 29 Palestinian children have been injured and eight were arrested over the past two days.
In a statement on Sunday, the UNICEF said, “A one-year old toddler was among those injured. Some children were taken for treatment at hospitals with injuries in the head and the spine.”
“UNICEF received reports that ambulances were restricted from arriving on location to assist and evacuate the injured and that an on-site clinic was reportedly hit and searched.”
ISRAEL PM REJECTS CRITICISM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the condemnation coming from world over saying they can build where they want in their capital.
“Jerusalem is Israel’s capital, and just as every nation builds in its capital and builds up its capital, we also have the right to build in Jerusalem and to build up Jerusalem,” he said in a televised statement. “That is what we have done, and that is what we will continue to do.”
As per history scholars, a small Jewish community existed in Sheikh Jarrah around the tomb of Shimon Hatzadik, but fled the area when the city was divided in 1948 between Israel and Jordan.
Consequently, in 1956, Jordan and the United Nations built 28 small homes at Sheikh Jarrah, east of the Green Line, to house Palestinian refugee families. They were joined over time by others.
Chaim Silberstein, the president of the pro-settler advocacy group Keep Jerusalem, said the Palestinian residents of the neighbourhood were “squatters” who have refused offers of compensation for their displacement, The Washington Post reported.
He added, “The Arabs see this as a challenge to their desire to get a Palestinian state, a capital in East Jerusalem, but it’s a legal issue, which they’ve lost.”
As Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day on Monday, the clashes continue with the police firing stun grenades and tear gars from one end and the protesters throwing stones from the other.
