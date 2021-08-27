News Channels Air Old Images of Kabul Airport Linking Them to the Recent Blasts

Two images, showing smoke billowing in the background, are being massively shared on social media in the aftermath of the blast near the airport in Kabul.

The images are being said to be from the incident in the capital city of Afghanistan that claimed the lives of at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

However, both the visuals are old with one dating back to August 2015 and the other to 16 August. One of the two images was also used by multiple news channels after the news broke.

Catch the live updates on the situation here.