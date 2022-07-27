2020 Image of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu Praying Shared as Recent

An old image showing former President Ram Nath Kovind and President Droupadi Murmu performing a prayer inside a temple is going viral on social media with a claim that the image is recent.

The claim states that the duo took part in a Vedic ritual ahead of the official swearing-in ceremony of Murmu for the presidential post.

But this picture is from February 2020, when then President Kovind had visited Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand and Murmu, who was serving as Governor of Jharkhand, accompanied him.