Old Photo of AAP's Gopal Italia Standing Behind Bars Shared as Recent

Several Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leaders and some of the party's official accounts have shared an image showing the party's Gujarat chief, Gopal Italia, standing behind bars with messages of support for the leader, claiming that he was "arrested" by the Delhi Police on Thursday, 13 October.

However, the claim is not entirely true.

Firstly, Italia was not arrested but only detained and was then released after two and a half hours.

Secondly, the image used with the claims is an old one from May, when Italia was arrested with 16 other people for breaking into a fight with BJP workers in front of the BJP office in Surat.

Italia was detained on Thursday from the National Commission of Women (NCW) office in Delhi over his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.