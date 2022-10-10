'Don’t Want Party in Trouble': AAP Leader Rajendra Pal Gautam on Resignation

"I have received a lot of respect and cooperation When it comes to economic development, it is very disappointing that even after 8 years of being in power (first as part of the coalition and later as administrators of the UT), the Home Minister continues to speak in future tense regarding jobs, development and infrastructure projects. Supposedly, ‘a 56000 crore investment has arrived in J&K which is going to create 5 lakh jobs for the youth’! Most of these promises may fructify on some dreamy, distant date in the future but until then, they may form the meaty, appetising part of speeches.

The harsh reality of our job market is that the administration has failed to conduct even the most routine recruitment exams for various government positions with integrity, itself citing irregularities and eventually scrapping the process completely. This has left thousands of qualified youth and their families in the lurch. While Shah gleefully cited the figures of the recent tourist footfall, portraying them as metrics of normalcy and prosperity, the less glamorous horticulture sector which is the larger contributor to our economy has been reeling under artificially created pressures. This sector is deliberately being put under supply chain bottlenecks causing losses worth millions to our fruit growers across the valley.

There is a huge gap between the set narrative and the ground reality in J&K. For me, it has barely come as a surprise that the Home Minister has chosen to peddle a clichéd story in which the local leaders are wily, decadent and corrupt, while his own lot has suddenly shined the light of progress and prosperity on an otherwise miserable population. How many takers this concocted story has in Jammu & Kashmir, only time will tell.from Arvind Kejriwal and I will always be grateful for it," Gautam said, adding that he really appreciate the steps taken by the party towards strengthening India.

"The 22 vows given by Babasaheb were also printed by former BJP minister Thawar Chand Gehlot in the book 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar: Writings and Speeches, Vol-17'. These vows are repeated by crores of people at thousands of places every year. But the BJP has objection to these 22 pledges given by Babasaheb. They are using it to play dirty politics and being hurt by it, I am tendering my resignation," Gautam said.

He further added that "I do not want my leader Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha throughout my entire life."

"Some people with Manuwadi mindset have been threatening to hurt me and my family over social media and phone, but I will not get afraid of these things. I will fight for the rights my community with courage, strength and honesty. Even if I have to sacrifice myself in this fight, I will not stop fighting," Gautam said.