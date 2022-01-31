ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Role is Continuously Expanding: PM Modi on NCW Foundation Day

Modi said that all the women's commissions in India should increase their scope and pave the way for women

The Quint
Published
Gender
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi said that government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana have supported women and it is now women who provide jobs.</p></div>
i

"Women's role is continuously expanding" in today’s India and the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is the need of the hour, said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in his virtual address at the 30th Foundation Day of the NCW on Monday, 31 January.

Addressing the program via video conferencing, the PM said government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana have supported women and it is now women who provide jobs.

The theme of the program was ‘She The Change Maker’ and was aimed at celebrating women’s achievements in in different fields.
Also Read

NCW Writes to Police About Shweta Tiwari's Case; Abhinav Reacts

NCW Writes to Police About Shweta Tiwari's Case; Abhinav Reacts
ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulating the NCW on the Foundation Day, Modi said, “Women are choosing their own future. All the women's commissions in the country should increase their scope to pave the way and give a new direction to the women in their state.”

Commenting on India's economy, ahead of the Union Budget 2022, Modi said that India's economy relies on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

"When we spoke of businesses earlier, we would think of big corporations but India’s foundation is built on the MSMEs. Both women and men benefit equally from the industry."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He added that industries from textile to dairy have progressed due to women’s skills and power. He said, “It is regrettable that people with old thinking in those days did not recognise women’s skills in these industries.”

The Prime Minister said that this regressive thinking must be changed so that India’s economy can thrive in the future.

(With inputs from Times of India.)

Also Read

'Elections Will Continue, Budget Session Very Important': Prime Minister Modi

'Elections Will Continue, Budget Session Very Important': Prime Minister Modi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT