Women's Role is Continuously Expanding: PM Modi on NCW Foundation Day
Modi said that all the women's commissions in India should increase their scope and pave the way for women
"Women's role is continuously expanding" in today’s India and the expansion of the role of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is the need of the hour, said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in his virtual address at the 30th Foundation Day of the NCW on Monday, 31 January.
Addressing the program via video conferencing, the PM said government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana have supported women and it is now women who provide jobs.
The theme of the program was ‘She The Change Maker’ and was aimed at celebrating women’s achievements in in different fields.
Congratulating the NCW on the Foundation Day, Modi said, “Women are choosing their own future. All the women's commissions in the country should increase their scope to pave the way and give a new direction to the women in their state.”
Commenting on India's economy, ahead of the Union Budget 2022, Modi said that India's economy relies on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
"When we spoke of businesses earlier, we would think of big corporations but India’s foundation is built on the MSMEs. Both women and men benefit equally from the industry."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
He added that industries from textile to dairy have progressed due to women’s skills and power. He said, “It is regrettable that people with old thinking in those days did not recognise women’s skills in these industries.”
The Prime Minister said that this regressive thinking must be changed so that India’s economy can thrive in the future.
(With inputs from Times of India.)
