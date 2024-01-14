ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Image of Iran’s Military Drill Shared as Yemen’s Recent Attack on US Warship

This photo dates back to 2015 and shows Iran's attack on a replica of a US ship as a part of their military drills.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
An image of a huge ship on fire is being shared to claim that it shows the United States of America's (USA) warship which was attacked by Yemen, recently.

  • This comes after the US and British launched military attacks on areas by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

This photo dates back to 2015 and shows Iran's attack on a replica of a US ship as a part of their military drills.

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • This image is from 2015 and shows Iran's replica of the US aircraft that was blasted during their Great Prophet 9 naval exercise in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the image and came across multiple news reports from 2015 which contained the same image as the viral one.

  • According to Cable News Network (CNN) and Business Insider, Iran attacked a mock-up US aircraft carrier with speedboats and missiles during their naval exercises in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz on 25 February 2015.

  • CNN noted that Iran built the replica in 2014 and called this part of their naval exercise “the most important concern of the Americans.”

This photo dates back to 2015 and shows Iran's attack on a replica of a US ship as a part of their military drills.

Here is a preview of the CNN report containing the image of the vessel. 

  • Further, we found the image of the ship in the Associated Press' (AP) photo archives through the Business Insider's report.

  • AP mentioned that the US carrier was attacked by Iran using speedboats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard during extensive naval exercises near the Persian Gulf's entrance.

  • The drill, known as Great Prophet 9, marked the debut of a mock-up of a US carrier.

  • Here is a comparison between the two images.

This photo dates back to 2015 and shows Iran's attack on a replica of a US ship as a part of their military drills.

Here is a comparison between the two images. 

What's happening between Yemen and the USA?: This claim comes at a time when USA and the United Kingdom launched strikes in an overnight attack on Thursday, 11 January.

  • The attack was targeted at the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

  • President Joe Biden said he ordered the strikes “in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.”

  • Since the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, Houthi rebels have been targeting and attacking commercial ships on the trading route of the Red Sea.

Conclusion: Clearly, an old image of a ship is being shared to falsely claim that Yemen attacked a US warship recently.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

