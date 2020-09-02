Old Image From Oslo Shared As Muslims Protecting Church in Sweden

An old image which shows women standing guard outside a church has gone viral on social media in the light of the recent violence in Sweden’s Malmo city with the claim that it shows women protecting churches in the city.

The act is being touted as the “Bangalore model” alluding to the violence in Bengaluru, when videos of Muslim men forming a human-chain around a temple emerged on social media.

However, the image is actually from 2015, when Muslim and Jewish youth formed a human-chain outside a synagogue in Oslo, in solidarity against anti-Jewish attacks in Denmark.