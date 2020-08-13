B’luru Violence: Muslim Youths Form Human Chain to Protect Temple

Nadeem recounted, “When we reached, just 100 metres from the bus stop, we saw two cars which were gutted already and there was a crowd moving towards the MLA’s house. We found the temple which was around 300 metres away on the other side of the MLA’s house. A group of men – around seven to eight – had gathered around the temple. We thought they were trying to damage it, but we realised that they were forming a human chain. So we decided to join them, and soon there were others who joined us.”

He added, “Initially, it was the local Muslim youth who formed the human chain so that we could protect the temple and prevent any further escalation of communal unrest. We ensured that nobody came near the temple. We stayed there until 12:30 am in the morning when the police dispersed us.”

Saqib, another person who was part of the human chain, said that the people who started the chain did not have any political affiliation. He pointed out, “Yesterday there were two types of people, one who wanted violence and one who wanted peace. There is no need to bring religion into this. The political party which is involved in creating yesterday’s incidents is known for these things and we as a community can’t be blamed for it.”