12-Year-Old Video of Teachers' Protest Falsely Linked to Karnataka Hijab Row

This video included visuals of horrified onlookers and people rushing to the aid of the immolated woman. However, the caption mentioned that it showed women burning a hijab.

We took this video and fragmented it into keyframes and ran reverse image searches on them.

The results led us to a 2016 blog post, which mentioned that the incident had happened in Punjab. Adding 'Punjab' to other keywords like 'Women+Water Tank Fire,' we looked for news reports on the incident.

As per an archived The Indian Express report dated 8 February 2010, the video was from Kapurthala and showed teachers protesting against the government on top of a 100-foot-tall water tank outside the state's then education minister Upinderjit Kaur's residence.