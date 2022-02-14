Old Video of Yogi Distributing Cash Revived With False 'Paying Voters' Claim

A video of people lining up in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to collect money is being shared on social media platforms, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister was distributing money to voters ahead of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh polls.

However, the claim is false. The video is nearly ten years old, when Adityanath was a member of Parliament (MP) from Goraphpur. The Quint had previously debunked the same video which had gone viral ahead of the 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.