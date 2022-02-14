As UP Votes for 2nd Phase, Yogi Says '80 vs 20' Remark Not in Religious Context

As voting began for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi Adityanath in an interview to ANI said that the the '80-20' remark that he had made in an election rally was not in a religious context.

The polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday, 14 February, with votes being cast in 55 constituencies across nine districts. The polling will be held till 6 pm.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a power tussle between the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, the Congress led by Priyanka Gandhi , and former chief minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

There are 586 candidates in the fray in this phase of the polls, with seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.