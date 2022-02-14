As UP Votes for 2nd Phase, Yogi Says '80 vs 20' Remark Not in Religious Context
As voting began for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi Adityanath in an interview to ANI said that the the '80-20' remark that he had made in an election rally was not in a religious context.
The polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday, 14 February, with votes being cast in 55 constituencies across nine districts. The polling will be held till 6 pm.
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a power tussle between the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, the Congress led by Priyanka Gandhi , and former chief minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
There are 586 candidates in the fray in this phase of the polls, with seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.
The sensitive constituencies in Bijnor are Nagina and Dhampur.
Special focus will be given to Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, and Gangoh constituencies in Saharanpur, and Sambhal and Asmoli in Sambhal.
Yogi Adityanath Attacks 'Gandhi Siblings', Akhilesh Yadav
Speaking to ANI, Adityanath also attacked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that the siblings are enough to destroy the Congress party.
Targeting former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his claims of "political witch-hunt" against Opposition leader by the state government, he said: "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position. The state government has nothing to do with these cases whether they are related to Azam Khan or anyone else. It is the court that grants bail."
'BJP Changed the Course of Politics in UP': Yogi Adityanath
Lauding the efforts of the party for five years in cleaning UP's politics, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI that the BJP changed the course of politics in the state.
"The BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, and welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty. PM Modi has changed the agenda of politics in India," he said.
Attacking the Opposition, he said that politics earlier revolved around caste, religion, and family but has now transformed into, development and good governance for the poor, villages, women, farmers, and youth.
Yogi Targets West Bengal, Kerala Over Post-Poll Violence
Targeting West Bengal and Kerala over post-poll violence, Yogi Adityanath told ANI that no such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh after polls.
"The First phase of Assembly elections concluded peacefully. Was there any incident of violence in UP? Earlier, riots took place, anarchy prevailed and hooliganism was at its peak. Do polls happen in Bengal as peacefully?" he said.
"Barbarism was unleashed on BJP workers in the last Bengal Assembly polls. Booths were captured and hundreds were killed. It all happened in Kerala also. There were a lot of violence and political killings in both these states. Did it happen in UP?" he added.
Yogi Adityanath Responds to Owaisi's Comment on Hijab Row
Reacting to AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi's comment that a 'hijab-clad woman might become India's Prime Minister some day,' UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Modi government ensured that laws of the Constitution take precedence over the Shariat laws.
"PM Modi has scrapped triple talaq to free the daughters, to give them their rights and respect that they are entitled to. The government ensured that the system won't be run as per the Shariat but only according to the Constitution," he said.
"The system should run as per the Constitution. We can't impose our personal religious beliefs and choices on the country and its institutions. Can I ask all employees in UP to wear 'bhagwa'? Dress code must be enforced in schools," he said.
