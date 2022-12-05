Gujarat Election 2022 Live: 4.75% Voter Turnout in First Hour of Phase 2
Voting for the first phase in the Gujarat Assembly election ended on 1 December with 63 percent turnout.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Phase 2 Polling Live Updates: Voting for the second phase in the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday, 5 December. 93 of 182 seats are being contested.
The Election Commission stated that an average 4.75 percent turnout was recorded on Monday in the first hour of voting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Public School in Ahmedabad on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also cast their votes in Ahmedabad.
The state, which previously witnessed a contest between the BJP and Congress, has seen the introduction of AAP as the third big player.
Voting for the first phase ended on 1 December with 63 percent turnout
The 93 seats of the second phase are spread across 14 districts in the state
833 candidates, 69 of them female, are contesting in the second phase
2.51 crore voters are eligible to vote
The counting of votes will happen on 8 December
Amit Shah Casts His Vote in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, along with other family members, cast their votes in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Anandiben Patel Casts Her Vote
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who served as the first female chief minister of Gujarat, cast her vote in Ahmedabad.
Watch | Join BJP, But Remember...: Kin of Those Killed in Patidar Protests Await Answers
"Media remembers us only around elections": As Gujarat faces another election, families of Patidar youths killed in clashes during the Hardik Patel-led protests for reservation in 2015 are still looking for answers.
Watch this report by The Quint's Eshwar for more.
'Festival of Democracy', Says PM Modi After Casting Vote
"The festival of democracy has been celebrated with great pomp by the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. I want to thank the people of the country. I also want to congratulate Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
11:10 AM, 05 DecAmit Shah Casts His Vote in Ahmedabad
10:41 AM, 05 DecAnandiben Patel Casts Her Vote
10:32 AM, 05 DecWatch | Join BJP, But Remember...: Kin of Those Killed in Patidar Protests Await Answers
10:29 AM, 05 Dec'Festival of Democracy', Says PM Modi After Casting Vote
10:23 AM, 05 Dec4.75% Voter Turnout in First Hour
10:17 AM, 05 DecPM Modi Casts His Vote in Ahmedabad
10:13 AM, 05 Dec'Law and Order,' Asserts Hardik Patel
10:02 AM, 05 DecVoters Wait in a Queue in Vadodara
09:51 AM, 05 DecPM Casts His Vote in Ahmedabad
09:37 AM, 05 DecBhupendra Patel Casts His Vote
09:09 AM, 05 DecMore than 26,000 Booths to be Used for Voting
08:10 AM, 05 DecVoting Begins
08:10 AM, 05 DecPM Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers