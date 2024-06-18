Old Clip of Madhavi Latha Supporting Muslims Shared as Recent With False Claim

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha is being shared where she can be heard saying Indian Muslims cannot be terrorists is being shared on social media platforms.
Additionally, she said, "Although the poverty-ridden children who are provoked in the name of religion, I do not know what goes through their minds."
The claim: Those sharing the clip wrote that Latha changed her mind after losing the election.
Latha lost the election to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) candidate Asaduddin Owaisi.
How did we find out?: We undertook a relevant keyword search and found the original clip from where the viral portion has been taken.
A YouTube channel named Hyderabad Festivals uploaded a 1:42-minute video on .
From 1:18 minutes onwards, one can see the same portion as the viral video.
As the video is from , it predates the declaration of results which took place on . Additionally, Hyderabad voted in the fourth phase of polling which is .
Context: Latha was under fire during the election campaigning for her controversial statements and gestures.
A First Information Report was filed against the politician for allegedly pretending to shoot an arrow at a mosque in Hyderabad during a Ram Navami procession.
She was also booked by the Malakpet Police on 13 May – the day of the fourth phase of polling as she reportedly demanded to see ID cards of several burqa-clad voters and forced them to lift their veils at the said polling booth, reported The Quint.
Conclusion: An old video of Madhavi Latha is being shared to falsely claim that she made the statement after losing the elections.
