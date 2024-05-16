Muslim Woman 'Bullied' by BJP's Madhavi Latha Left Without Voting, Claims BLO

One of the Muslim women who was subjected to forced "verification" by Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) candidate in Hyderabad, at a polling booth in the constituency on Monday, 13 May, had returned without voting, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the polling centre told The Quint.

M Aruna, the BLO of booth 46 in Hyderabad's Asmangadh in Malakpet, said, "I was doing my work when madam [Madhavi Latha] came in and asked four burqa-clad women seated in the polling booth if they had cast their votes. They said that they were waiting to do so. She randomly asked for their ID cards and demanded that they remove their veils so she could check their faces."