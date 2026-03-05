ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Hezbollah Clip Falsely Shared as Recent Video of Iran Firing Missiles

The video dates back to July 2024 and shows Hezbollah's rocket launch systems.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing military equipment emerging from the ground is being widely shared on social media amid the armed conflict between Iran and US-Israel.

The claim: The short clip is being with text reading, "Iran has released a video of an underground missile firing."

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no connection to the recent conflict or Iran.

  • It shows a video released by Hezbollah, showing a camouflaged Multiple Rocket Launch System (MRLS) in a dugout.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several websites which reported on military advancements and activities.

  • They had all published images matching the video in the claim in July and August 2024, noting that it showed "footage of a camouflaged MLRS launcher in action" which was released by Hezbollah

  • More pages sharing this image in the same context in 2024 can be seen here, here, and here.

  • News organisation Times Now had also shared this footage in its report about Hezbollah's arsenal, publishing it on 6 July 2024.

Conclusion: A 2024 video showing Hezbollah's missile system is being falsely linked to Iran's retaliatory strikes in 2026.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Iran   hezbollah   Missiles 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×