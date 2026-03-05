Old Hezbollah Clip Falsely Shared as Recent Video of Iran Firing Missiles

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to several websites which reported on military advancements and activities.
They had all published images matching the video in the claim in July and August 2024, noting that it showed "footage of a camouflaged MLRS launcher in action" which was released by Hezbollah
Conclusion: A 2024 video showing Hezbollah's missile system is being falsely linked to Iran's retaliatory strikes in 2026.
