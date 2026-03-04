Iranian Missiles Strike US' Al-Udeid Base In Qatar, No Casualties Reported

An Iranian ballistic missile struck the United States military base at Al-Udeid in Qatar on 3 March 2026. The attack was part of a series of retaliatory strikes by Iran across the Gulf region following U.S.-Israeli military operations targeting Iranian assets. According to official statements, the missile impacted the base but resulted in no casualties among U.S. or Qatari personnel. Air defence systems in Qatar successfully intercepted a second missile aimed at the country.