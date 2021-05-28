No, Video Doesn’t Show Tornado That Hit WB Ahead of Cyclone Yaas

A video is being shared to claim that it shows a tornado hitting West Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas’ landfall in the state.

This comes soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly said on Tuesday, 25 May, that two people had lost their lives after being electrocuted during a tornado in Hooghly district, ahead of Cyclone Yaas that made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday, 26 May.

While we found that the viral video is old and could be traced back to 2016, we haven’t been able to independently verify its location.