Is the Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Moving to NDA Amid Power Tussle? No!

A post is going viral on social media with a clip of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda (DK) Shivakumar talking privately at the airport.

In the clip, both leaders gesture for their security staff to move aside before engaging in a brief conversation, which is being framed as a "secret political meeting".

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is preparing to leave the Congress and join the National Democratic Alliance, suggesting that the Congress government in Karnataka is on the verge of collapse.