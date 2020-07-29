Meet Karnataka’s First MLC From the African-Origin Siddi Community

Shantaram Budna Siddi was waiting in a garage when he received a call from Bengaluru telling him he had been made a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) by the BJP but he did not believe the news immediately.

Shantaram, a member of the African-origin Siddi tribe, had experienced this before. "Two years ago, there were WhatsApp messages that I received a doctorate from Belagavi's Rani Chenmamma University but I never received the doctorate! It was a hoax," Shantaram says speaking to TNM.

But the leader who hails from a modest home in Hitlalli village in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district soon realised that the news was true after he received a slew of calls congratulating him. He had become the first member of the African-origin Siddi tribe to be made a political representative in Karnataka.