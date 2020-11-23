Students Reading in Seminary Viral as ‘Muslims Altering the Vedas’

An old image of Muslim students studying Hindu scriptures has gone viral with a false claim that it shows the religious texts being published in Kolkata with the purpose of ‘misinterpreting’ them.

The image is actually from the library at Al Mahadul Aali al Islami, a seminary in Hyderabad, which houses books from all religions. The deputy director of the institute confirmed to The Quint that the picture is old and shows their students studying the books, not tampering with them.