MP Bypolls 2020 Early Trends: BJP Leading in over 17 of 28 Seats

The early trends of the bypolls to the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh are coming in, even as all eyes are on the outcome of the Bihar polls.

These trends show a lead for the BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in about 17 seats.

In a bypolls necessitated by defections and political turmoil in the state, this "mini-election" is being an important test for Chouhan as well as former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose defection to the BJP engineered a change in government in the state.