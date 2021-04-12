No, PM Modi Didn’t Say Govt Gave Jobs to 150 Cr People in Lockdown

A morphed screenshot of Aaj Tak’s news bulletin has gone viral on social media to falsely claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government gave 150 crore people employment during the coronavirus lockdown.

A screenshot of the bulletin dated 8 April 2021 has been edited to include the fake text. The bulletin instead carries the prime minister’s address on the rising cases of COVID-19 during his conference with the chief ministers. He explained the reasoning behind night curfew and announced the ‘Tika Utsav’ for mass vaccination across the country.