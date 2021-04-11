PM’s ‘Tika Utsav’ From 11 Apr Amid Shortage Of Vaccines in States
On the first day of the ‘utsav’, the prime minister gave the slogan “each one vaccinate one.”
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion for mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus, the nationwide ‘Tika Utsav’ began on Sunday, 11 April. The ‘vaccine festival’ will be held until 14 April.
This comes at a time when India is witnessing a massive spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with many states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, witnessing shortage of vaccines.
On the first day of the ‘utsav’, the prime minister gave the slogan "each one vaccinate one," reported PTI.
“We’re going to begin ‘Tika Utsav’ today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by 4 things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others. If someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area.”PM Narendra Modi
He added that the 'Tika Utsav' marked second big war on corona, asserting we have to stress on personal and social hygiene.
While Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Amarinder Singh said his state had only five days of vaccines left, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot has warned that vaccine stocks in the state will run out in 48 hours or less if the Central government does not send the doses.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also flagged the vaccine shortage claiming that only 10 days of stock are left.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.