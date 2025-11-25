Are Lawyers Demanding the Supreme Court Cancel the Election over Vote Theft? No!

A video is going viral on social media showing a group of lawyers walking in unison.
The claim: Posts sharing the video claim that the lawyers in the clip are protesting against vote chori (theft) and are demanding that the Supreme Court cancel the elections.
The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has alleged 'vote chori' in several Assembly elections, including Haryana.
However, this particular video started circulating only after the recent Bihar Assembly elections, which concluded on November 14, 2025.
(An archive of a similar post can be found here.)
What's the truth?: The claim is
The lawyers in the viral video are from the Allahabad High Court.
The original clip was uploaded in 2024, long before the recent vote theft allegations surfaced.
What we found: A keyword search for "Allahabad High Court lawyers protest”, “lawyers protest vote chori”, and related terms yielded no results of any such protest.
We then extracted keyframes from the viral clip and ran a Google reverse image search.
The earliest upload of this video dates back to a post made a year ago <<date??>> by a user named Aditya Singh, who identifies himself as an advocate at the Allahabad High Court.
The same user had uploaded additional videos from the same location.
Using hashtags in these posts, we identified the location as the Allahabad High Court.
His YouTube channel description carried the same designation and his contact numbers.
The Quint reached out to Singh, who said that he had uploaded the video last year <<date OR month and year>>in the context of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association elections.
According to a report by ABP News, the results of those elections were declared on 8 April 2024.
Conclusion: There is no evidence that the lawyers were protesting against vote chori or demanding cancellation of the elections. The viral claim attaches a false context to an unrelated old video.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)