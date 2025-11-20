From Delhi to Times Square: The Anti-Dalit Campaign to Humiliate CJI Gavai

The "Stop Hindu Genocide" framing exemplifies how Brahminical victimhood operates as political strategy. The claim that Hindus face "genocide" is absurd on its face. What actually exists is Brahmin dominance in corporate boards, tech companies, media, judiciary, and police; Brahmin presence as a "powerful global class" in the diaspora; and systematic exclusion of Dalits from similar spaces despite constitutional protections.

Constitutional protections, judicial independence, electoral representation of Dalits and OBCs, implementation of reservations, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have brought into question the Brahmin dominance that was previously unquestioned. Their response is to mobilize rage against those who benefit from these protections. To attack a Dalit Chief Justice. To attack politicians who advocate caste protection. To erase caste from diaspora discourse while weaponizing it against Dalit advancement.

This is what decolonial scholars call "ontological domination"—the ability to define reality such that Brahmin dominance appears as erasure, judicial independence as persecution, constitutional secularism as genocide.

What such campaigns accomplish extends beyond individual harassment. These trends don't just intimidate individuals; they work to dissuade a whole generation of Dalits from speaking their minds, participating in high public discourse, in exercising their duties in top public institutions or aspiring to positions of leadership for fear of becoming targets.

Justice Gavai is not the first. Before him was UPSC topper Tina Dabi, subjected to vicious caricature and ridicule for daring to achieve excellence. Before her was Dr BR Ambedkar himself, targeted throughout his public life with death threats and fierce opposition from conservative Hindu factions.

Despite loud public tributes to Dr Ambedkar and performative gestures of Dalit inclusion by political parties, such incidents lay bare the fragility of Dalit dignity in India's upper echelons of power.

According to India Justice Report 2025 data, only 3% of High Court judges are from SC/ST communities, demonstrating the continued exclusion of Dalit judges at the apex of the judiciary. The shoe thrown at Justice Gavai was meant to communicate that Dalit achievement, when it operates from institutional power and constitutional commitment, will face coordinated violence—physical, verbal, digital, and transnational.

This is the message sent: Dalit advancement will be punished. Dalit dignity will be assaulted. Institutional power held by Dalits will be attacked. And this message operates across borders, mobilized by diaspora networks, amplified by tech platforms, coordinated by well-resourced organizations.