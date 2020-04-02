No Lockdown Extension Announcement Yet, Fake Bulletin Goes Viral!

As far as the lower band is concerned, the bulletin only mentions ‘India under lockdown’ and nothing about the dates being increased. Further, while the text below the lower band constantly keeps changing, nowhere does the bulletin mention that the lockdown has been extended.

It is also noteworthy that the attire of PM Modi is the same in both the images.

Regarding the date format used in the viral image, it does not corroborate with the one used by the channel. We found a bulletin uploaded on Monday, 30 March in which 14 April is written as “APR 14” which is not on the lines of the format used in the viral image.

We also scanned other bulletins ran by India Today channel on lockdown-related news. However, we could not find any of them mentioning the claims made in the viral image.