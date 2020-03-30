Reports of Lockdown Being Extended Are ‘Baseless,’ Says Govt
A police constable guides migrants who were travelling to native places at midnight during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 29 March, 2020.
A police constable guides migrants who were travelling to native places at midnight during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Navi Mumbai, Sunday, 29 March, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

Reports of Lockdown Being Extended Are ‘Baseless,’ Says Govt

PTI
India

The government on Monday, 30 March, said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted, saying Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown.

“There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” it said.

The 21-day lockdown is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the lockdown, there has been a massive exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being rendered jobless.

Also Read : India’s Sporting Heroes on Police Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...