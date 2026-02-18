The Epstein Aftermath: How the Files Act as a Breeding Ground for Conspiracies

(Content warning: This report contains graphic details about sexual assault, violence, gore, and death. Reader discretion is advised.)

As the massive 2026 release of the ‘Epstein Files’ by the US’ Department of Justice (DoJ) continues to rattle global elites, India has become a central battleground for a bizarre collision between verified diplomatic records and resurging fringe theories.

While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly dismissed the financier’s claims of proximity to "Delhi leadership" as the "trashy ruminations" of a convicted criminal, the vacuum of the 30 lakh page (and counting) document dump has fueled a viral resurgence of conspiracy theories among Indian social media users.

These extreme narratives, ranging from the alleged harvesting of youth-extending chemicals to the baseless claim that world leaders like Joe Biden were replaced after a 2019 "death", are no longer distant American conspiracy theorist fodder.