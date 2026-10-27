Neha Bora’s ‘French Connection’? A Peek Into Networks That Shared This Narrative

The anatomy of the network targeting Bora relies heavily on repetition, guilt by association, and the steady amplification of half-truths by an established huge base of followers.

Out of the 433 posts made by Gajera during the 16-day window from 5 to 20 October, roughly 37 percent linked the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest and its prominent faces to foreign nations, intelligence agencies, or international financiers, capturing 40 percent of his total engagement and millions of views.

(Please view the network by scrolling on the graphic for detailed information.)