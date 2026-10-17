Neha Bora Released After Overnight Detention Amid CJP Tiranga Protest Crackdown

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early on 17 October 2026 after being detained overnight by Delhi Police. Bora had been taken into custody on 16 October while proceeding to participate in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place. The protest was organised to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Bora’s release followed the completion of formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.