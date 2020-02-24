PM Modi’s Estranged Wife’s Photo Morphed on ‘Namaste Trump’ Poster
US President Donald Trump, along with first Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, landed in Ahmedabad on Monday, 24 February for a grand two-day visit to India – his first as President.
CLAIM
While Ahmedabad has turned into a virtual fortress for POTUS' visit, a photograph of a billboard is being circulated online to claim that along with the photos of US President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Narendra Modi, a photograph of Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben has been displayed.
The photograph is being shared with a claim in Hindi which reads, “नमस्ते ट्रम्प पोस्टरों के कार्यक्रम में श्रीमती जसोदाबेन मोदी की फोटो देख कर दिल में खुशी हुई । निश्चय ही मोदी जी आप के लिए देश दुनिया में इस कार्य से आपका सम्मान बढेगा।”
[Translation: Very delighted to see the photograph of Jashodaben in the poster of ‘Namaste Trump’. This will definitely bring a good name for PM Modi.”]
The Quint also received a query about the same on its WhatsApp helpline number.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
The photograph of Jashodaben has not been displayed on the posters in Ahmedabad. On conducting a reverse search of the billboard, we came across a similar poster which has been displayed across Ahmedabad to welcome Donald Trump.
While these posters feature pictures of Modi, Trump and the first lady, no photograph of Jashodaben can be seen.
We found another rendition of the same poster in English, with same pictures.
Meanwhile, the photograph of Jashodaben which has been used on the billboard is as old as 2015. We could source it back to an article on Economic Times which was published in 2015.
Clearly, an old photograph of Jashodaben has been used to claim that her picture is being displayed on ‘Namaste Trump’ poster while that isn’t the case.
