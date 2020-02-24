PM Modi’s Estranged Wife’s Photo Morphed on ‘Namaste Trump’ Poster

While Ahmedabad has turned into a virtual fortress for POTUS' visit, a photograph of a billboard is being circulated online to claim that along with the photos of US President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Narendra Modi, a photograph of Modi's estranged wife Jashodaben has been displayed.

The photograph is being shared with a claim in Hindi which reads, “नमस्ते ट्रम्प पोस्टरों के कार्यक्रम में श्रीमती जसोदाबेन मोदी की फोटो देख कर दिल में खुशी हुई । निश्चय ही मोदी जी आप के लिए देश दुनिया में इस कार्य से आपका सम्मान बढेगा।”

[Translation: Very delighted to see the photograph of Jashodaben in the poster of ‘Namaste Trump’. This will definitely bring a good name for PM Modi.”]