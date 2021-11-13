Dalit Youth Beaten to Death Amid Dispute Between 2 Villages in UP's Chandauli
The dispute had begun when Kamala Yadav, a sweet shop owner allegedly burnt Bablu Paswan’s paan shop earlier.
In a case of caste violence from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, a 19-year-old Dalit youth from Taranpur village was bludgeoned to death using rods and stones on Saturday, 13 November, by some people of Sikatia village, in light of an ongoing dispute.
The dispute had initially begun when one Kamala Yadav, who owns a sweets shop on the Sikatia crossroads, allegedly burnt down Bablu Paswan’s paan shop earlier this week.
Following the murder on Saturday, a clash erupted between people from the two villages, resulting in stone pelting from both sides.
Meanwhile, people of Taranpur village blocked the road by placing the body there and demanded to call the district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP).
In view of the ruckus, the force of three police stations was called on the spot. Meanwhile, MLAs, the DM, and the SP also reached the spot.
What Led to the Murder?
Earlier this week, a dispute between Paswan and Yadav had ensued over some Chhath Puja posters being put up. Apparently some posters were later torn, SP Ankur Aggarwal told media. While it is being investigated who tore the posters, this is where the controversy reportedly began.
Later, it is alleged, Yadav along with his family members burnt down Paswan’s gumti (shop) on Wednesday, 10 November. Following this, both parties reached the Alinagar police station on Thursday. The police reportedly hushed the matter there.
However, on Friday night, Yadav’s shop was also set on fire.
On Saturday morning, as soon as two youths from Taranpur, 19-year-old Vishal Paswan and 20-year-old Sheru Siktia, reached the crossroads, the already armed villagers came down on the youths with sticks.
SP Aggarwal further said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 as well as the SC/ST Act.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sadhna Singh also reached the spot on Saturday, and blamed “Samajwadi goons” for the incident after reprimanding the police for lapses.
Further, referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh said in Hindi:
“Take the women of their house hostage. Destroy everything, end the hooliganism here. Run over a JCB. DM sir, you order. If you say, I will get it written by the CM. Maharaj Ji is still in Banaras.”
Adityanath is in Varanasi, while Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
(With inputs from Piyush Rai.)
