2022 Image of Voters Shared With False Context About Muslim Population

An image showing several burqa-clad women and one woman wearing a saree is going viral on social media.
The claim insinuates that the Muslim population is voting in majority in 2024 Lok Sabha Election and the Hindus are not.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and came across a report shared by Reuters.
This was shared on 7 March 2022 and the caption stated that the voters were standing in queue to cast their vote in Varanasi during the last phase of state assembly election.
The image is unrelated to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The article stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "expected to retain control of India's most populous state after a month-long voting process".
Conclusion: An old image from Varanasi is going viral with a misleading context linked to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
