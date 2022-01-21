Old Photo of Aparna Yadav With Mulayam Singh Yadav Shared as Recent
The viral image was shared by Aparna Yadav in September 2021.
A photograph of Aparna Yadav with Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is being shared with a claim that the former joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after seeking blessings from her father-in-law ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on 19 January in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
But we found that the picture that is being shared is from September 2021 and was not taken days before she joined the BJP. Although, Aparna Yadav did share a photograph seeking Mulayam Singh Yadav's blessings on her official Twitter account on Friday, 21 January.
CLAIM
The image is being shared with the claim that loosely means that Aparna Yadav joined the BJP with Mulayam Singh Yadav's support.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search of the viral image and found the original image posted on by Aparna Yadav on her Twitter handle on 1 September 2021, on the ocassion of the Mulayam Singh's wife Sadhana Yadav birthday.
Aparna joined the BJP on Wednesday, 19 January, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.
However, it is important to note that Aparna did post a photograph with Mulayam Singh after joining the BJP and said that she took his blessings.
But, the photograph and claim linked with it claiming Mulayam Singh gave his blessing to Aparna before joining the BJP is misleading.
