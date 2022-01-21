Old Photo of Aparna Yadav With Mulayam Singh Yadav Shared as Recent

A photograph of Aparna Yadav with Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is being shared with a claim that the former joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after seeking blessings from her father-in-law ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on 19 January in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

But we found that the picture that is being shared is from September 2021 and was not taken days before she joined the BJP. Although, Aparna Yadav did share a photograph seeking Mulayam Singh Yadav's blessings on her official Twitter account on Friday, 21 January.