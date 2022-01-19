UP Polls: Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-in-Law, Joins BJP
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will take place in seven phases, beginning 10 February.
Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 19 January.
"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work and the various schemes of the BJP," Yadav said at the joining ceremony.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president JP Nadda, as well as other senior party leaders were present at her induction.
Her joining the BJP comes as a major blow to the Samajwadi Party, which has been campaigning hard against the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Aparna's brother-in-law, Akhilesh Yadav.
"Akhilesh Yadav is unsuccessful in his family, he was also unsuccessful as a chief minister," Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said at the joining on Tuesday.
What Else Did Aparna Yadav Say?
On being asked if she would contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Lucknow Cantt seat, Yadav told ANI: "Whatever they (BJP) will say, I will do it."
She was also quoted as saying:
"I have always been very vocal about the policies and ideologies of PM Modi and BJP. Nationalism is a very important aspect of my life. I've always thought of nation before anything."Aparna Yadav
More Details
Aparna Yadav had contested in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantt seat, and had lost to BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She runs a cow shelter in Lucknow and also directs 'B Aware' foundation, which works for women's issues.
Her induction into the BJP comes merely days after the Samajwadi Party had poached 11 leaders, including 3 ministers, from the saffron party.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will take place in seven phases beginning 10 February, will see parties contesting in 403 Assembly constituencies.
The BJP, which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with a large mandate of 312 seats. The Samajwadi Party had come second with 47 seats.
