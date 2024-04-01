Old Video Falsely Shared As Visuals of Mukhtar Ansari’s Funeral Procession

After gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari passed away on 28 March, a video is now being shared on social media platforms as visuals from his funeral procession.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "This scene is not of the funeral of a martyred army soldier but of the terrorist Mukhtar Ansari who killed dozens of people. Hey India, specially Hindus. If you don't wake up today, your future is bleak."