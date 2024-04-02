Fact-Check: Video of Mukesh Ambani Promoting Stock Trading Program Is a Deepfake

A video of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani promoting a stock trading mentorship program is being shared on Facebook.
What does Ambani say?: In the video, Ambani says, "If you already have Rs 500, how to increase it to Rs 10,000 or from Rs 50,000 to five million rupees. Follow me and my student Veenit. Here you will get specific investment advice and stock buying and selling information, completely free of charge. Calculated based on 20 years of investment experience. The current winning rate has reached 92.5 percent. Track stock market trends in real time and accurately predict future trends. Establish a long-term and stable profit model. You can join the community for free to consider stocks for free. We will introduce you to a blue-chip stock everyday."
Is this true?: No, the claim is false as the video is a deepfake.
Audio cloning technology has been used to add the purported audio to the video.
The original video dates back to 2022 when Ambani addressed the Reliance Family Day event where he spoke about the groups's progress in the country.
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on some frames of the viral video.
We came across two news reports by Business Today, ANI and CNN-News18 from 2022. They included either a video or images of Mukesh Ambani, all of which matched with the viral video.
The background and Ambani's attire match in both videos.
We also noticed that Ambani was losing lipsync and used Hive Moderation's tool check if the video was a deepfake and it turned out to be positive.
According to the news reports, Ambani addressed the Reliance's Family Day Event. He spoke about his company's growth in the country in the coming years and India's economy.
Apart from this, the viral video accompanied a link to a website.
We clicked on the link which led us to a website named, "comemeetus.top," which had a flashing button to "join WhatsApp for a free trial.
Additionally, wherever you click on the website, it leads the user to this WhatsApp page.
We looked at the domain details of the website on "whois.com" and found that it was 1 January. The country of registration was the United States of America.
Additionally, we did not find any official statements or press releases to prove that Ambani launched or promoted any stock trading mentorship program.
Team WebQoof has previously debunked a deepfake video of Mukesh Ambani promoting stock trading forum. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video of the Reliance chairman is a deepfake. AI technology has been used to clone Ambani's voice.
