Morphed AajTak Pics Used to Say Jat Community Immune to COVID-19

We found a 2018 bulletin by Aaj Tak in which the channel has falsely claimed that Aam Aadmi Party’s 20 MLAs were disqualified by the Delhi High Court.

It is interesting to note that the ticker, lower ‘Breaking News’ band, and the time stamp on the right in the 2018 bulletin (left) are exactly the same as the one seen in the viral image (right). The coronavirus made its outbreak in the end of 2019, so the channel cannot possibly use the ticker of 2018 in a purportedly 2020 bulletin.

Only the claim being made in the centre of the viral image is different to that of the 2018 bulletin.