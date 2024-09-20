ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video Does Not Show a Doctor’s Dance at a Protest Against RG Kar Case

The woman was identified as Bengali actor Mokksha Sengupta, who works in south Indian cinema.

A video of a woman in a saree, dancing at a protest against the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has gone viral on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a doctor dancing during a protest in Kolkata.

The woman was identified as Bengali actor Mokksha Sengupta, who works in south Indian cinema.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post was viewed over 11 lakh times.

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the woman has been misidentified as a doctor.

  • She is actually Mokksha Sengupta, an actor and dancer, performing to a song by poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video using InVID into screenshots, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of the frames.

  • One of them led us to another claim, shared on YouTube, by the verified channel of Divya Gandotra Tandon.

  • In one the comments under the video, one user mentioned the lady was not a doctor, but an actor, identifying her as Moksha.

One comment identified the woman as an actor.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue from this, we ran a search using 'bengali actor moksha' as keywords.

  • This led us to a report by India Today, published on 16 September, which carried a screenshot of the viral video.

The report carried a screenshot of the viral video.

(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

  • The report identified the woman as Mokksha Sengupta, a Bengali actor working in south Indian films. It mentioned that her performance had been "set to a song by poet Kazi Nazrul Islam."

  • It added that the she performed in south Kolkata's Santoshpur on 31 August.

  • We looked for the actor's social media accounts, where we found a screenshot of this report shared in a post.

The Quint has contacted Sengupta for her input and will update this article if and when it is received.

Conclusion: A video of an actor dancing at a protest against the RG Kar case has gone viral on social media, where she was misidentified as a doctor.

