Fact-Check: No, This Is Not a Video of the Deceased’s Body in Kolkata Rape Case

The video shows the father of a man who lost his life in an accident, being applauded for donating his son's organs.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video of medical personnel applauding while a group of men accompany the body of a deceased person down a corridor has gone viral on social media.

The claim: Those sharing the video have claimed that it shows the father of the deceased in the Kolkata rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, walking out of the hospital with her mortal remains.

The video shows the father of a man who lost his life in an accident, being applauded for donating his son's organs.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • It shows members of a family from Jalore, Rajasthan, who donated organs of one of their members, after his demise in a road accident in Visakhapatnam.

How did we find out the truth?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.

  • Through Google Lens, we came across an Instagram post which shared the same claim.

  • In one of the comments, a user had noted that the video was not one of the Kolkata case's deceased, but showed a case of a person donating their child's organs.

The video shows the father of a man who lost his life in an accident, being applauded for donating his son's organs.

A user commented that the video actually showed hospital staff honouring a person's family after organ donation.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we added the keywords 'बेटा अंग दान' (son organ donation) to our reverse image search, which led us to a news report by Hindi news organisation Dainik Bhaskar.

  • The report carried a section of the viral video, and mentioned that it showed an incident of a man donating his son's organs, who lost his life in an accident in Visakhapatnam.

  • Due to his decision, the hospital's 300-strong staff applauded the father while he was taking his son's remains away for donation.

The video shows the father of a man who lost his life in an accident, being applauded for donating his son's organs.

A translated version of the report mentioned that the video showed a father donating his son's organs, who lost his life in an accident.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

  • News18 Rajasthan, too, carried the report with the same visuals, identifying the man as Pravin Mehta, whose son Vipin, lost his life to a road accident in Visakhapatnam, where the family resides and runs a wholesale cosmetics business.

  • The deceased, Vipin, was reported to have met with an accident on 29 May, and later succumbed to his injuries on 1 June.

The video shows the father of a man who lost his life in an accident, being applauded for donating his son's organs.

This report, too, carried the viral video.

(Source: News18 Rajasthan/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An unrelated video from Visakhapatnam is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the body of the Kolkata rape and murder case's victim being transported.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Kolkata   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

