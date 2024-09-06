ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video of Vigil in Bangladesh Falsely Shared as Recent Protest for RG Kar Victim

The video is an old one from Dhaka and has no connection to protests related to the rape and murder case in Kolkata.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video showing a drone shot of a massive candlelight protest during nighttime is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows a protest demanding justice for the deceased in the RG Kar Medical Hospital rape and murder case, held "last night" in Kolkata.

The video is an old one from Dhaka and has no connection to protests related to the rape and murder case in Kolkata.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is nearly one month old and shows people gathered in Bangladesh's Dhaka to honour the people who lost their lives in the country's anti-quota protests.

How did we find out the truth?: We ran reverse image searches on screenshots of the viral video.

  • On Google Lens, one search led us to an X post shared on 9 August 2024, which shared the video accompanied by the text, "candlelight vigil and national anthem ceremony today at uttara friend's club as the whole community came together to remember the martyrs (sic)."

  • We ran a keyword search for 'Uttara Friends Club candle', which took us to a Facebook page called 'Uttara Friends Club Field', located in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

  • On this page, we saw a Facebook event for a candle light march, held on 9 August, in memory of those who lost their lives during the anti-quota protests in the country.

The event was held to honour those who died during the protests.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue from this, we used relevant keywords to look for more visuals and information.

  • On Instagram, we came across a post by The Business Standard, which shared similar details about the event.

  • We also found a slightly longer version of the viral video on the profile of one Tamzid Islam Zihan, whose account had many drone-shot videos.

  • The Quint has reached out to Zihan for more details about the video and will update this report as and when we receive a response.

Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh has gone viral with the false claim that it shows a recent protest held in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar rape and murder case.

