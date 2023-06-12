'The Trial' Trailer: Kajol Plays a Feisty Lawyer in 'The Good Wife' Adaptation

The official trailer of Kajol's upcoming OTT series The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is out. Helmed by Suparn Varma, the legal drama is the Indian adaptation of the popular American series The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.
The trailer, which was released on 12 June, features Kajol as a fierce lawyer who is torn between her personal and professional lives.
The trailer begins with additional judge Rajeev Sengupta being arrested for accepting sexual favours as a bribe. Kajol portrays his wife, advocate Noyonika, who is compelled to return to her profession after her family is left open to public scrutiny. The trailer also features Alyy Khan as Kajol's aid and her college friend.
Sharing the trailer with her fans, Kajol wrote, "Trials sirf courtroom mein nahi, zindagi mein bhi hote hain (Trials don't just take place in a courtroom, but also in life)." Watch Noyonika Sen Gupta face the toughest trial of her life - #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, streaming from 14th July #TheTrialOnHotstar."
The Good Wife, which premiered in 2009, ran successfully for seven seasons. The show followed the story of Alicia Florrick, whose politician husband gets caught in a sex scandal. To stand by him, she restarts her career as a lawyer.
The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan among others. The show will premiere Disney+ Hotstar on 14 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)