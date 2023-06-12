'The Trial' Trailer: Kajol Plays a Feisty Lawyer in 'The Good Wife' Adaptation

The official trailer of Kajol's upcoming OTT series The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is out. Helmed by Suparn Varma, the legal drama is the Indian adaptation of the popular American series The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

The trailer, which was released on 12 June, features Kajol as a fierce lawyer who is torn between her personal and professional lives.