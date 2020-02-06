Omar, Mehbooba Among 5 Politicians Being Detained Under PSA
All the three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir—National Conference’s Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti—will continue to remain under detention even as almost all others, who had been taken into preventive custody in August 2019, have been or are being released.
Top-ranking sources in the Government told The Quint that Srinagar District Magistrate would order detention of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA) any time after Thursday, 6 February evening as holding them under sections 107 and 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) upon expiry of 6 months of detention would be legally deficient and the magistrates were unlikely to extend any remand.
Among all the political activists, who had been detained around the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in August 2019, Farooq Abdullah was the only leader whose detention under CrPC 107/151 had been converted into detention under PSA. It is extended from time to time.
Sources said, as of now, no decision had been taken with regard to Dr Abdullah’s release.
Sources said that senior NC leader and former Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar and senior PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s maternal uncle, Sartaj Madni, were released on Thursday from MLAs Hostel Srinagar, shifted to the Government bungalow M-5 on Gupkar Road and detained there under PSA. NC’s ex-MLC Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri was simultaneously released from MLAs Hostel and held under house arrest at Government Quarter No: 48 at Jawahar Nagar.
According to these sources, in addition to Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Sartaj Madni, PSA detention could be ordered for the former Minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, IAS officer-turned-politician Dr Shah Faisal and the NC Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone’s son, Hilal Lone. All the three are still lodged at MLAs Hostel.
Remaining political detainees, namely NC’s Mubarak Gul, Tanvir Sadiq and Ali Mohammad Dar, PDP’s Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Bilal Sultan of Awami Ittihad Party, could also be released in a couple of days. However, all of them would be placed under “house arrest” for some time.
The other day only, Peoples Conference chairman and former Minister Sajad Lone and PDP’s Youth Wing President Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, were released from MLAs Hostel and held under house arrest.
Most of the other mainstream political detainees have been already released. Some of them have been held under house arrest while as a number of them have been moving freely. Besides, a number of senior NC leaders and former Ministers like Abdul Rahim Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri and Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan have been under “house arrest” since August.
NC’s Lok Sabha members, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi and PDP’s Rajya Sabha members, Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway, were not held under any sort of detention.
