Omar, Mehbooba Among 5 Politicians Being Detained Under PSA

All the three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir—National Conference’s Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti—will continue to remain under detention even as almost all others, who had been taken into preventive custody in August 2019, have been or are being released.

Top-ranking sources in the Government told The Quint that Srinagar District Magistrate would order detention of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under Public Safety Act (PSA) any time after Thursday, 6 February evening as holding them under sections 107 and 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) upon expiry of 6 months of detention would be legally deficient and the magistrates were unlikely to extend any remand.

Among all the political activists, who had been detained around the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in August 2019, Farooq Abdullah was the only leader whose detention under CrPC 107/151 had been converted into detention under PSA. It is extended from time to time.